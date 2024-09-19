72nd Security Forces Squadron Unveils New Training Shoot House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 72nd Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base is preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling its new training shoot house. The area is designed for members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) to train for situations such as active shooter, hostage or suicidal individuals. A portion of the shoot house was funded by Spark Tank Innovation funds.