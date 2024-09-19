Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd Security Forces Squadron Unveils New Training Shoot House

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The 72nd Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base is preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling its new training shoot house. The area is designed for members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) to train for situations such as active shooter, hostage or suicidal individuals. A portion of the shoot house was funded by Spark Tank Innovation funds.

    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

