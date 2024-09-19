The 72nd Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base is preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling its new training shoot house. The area is designed for members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) to train for situations such as active shooter, hostage or suicidal individuals. A portion of the shoot house was funded by Spark Tank Innovation funds.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937378
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110574845
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 72nd Security Forces Squadron Unveils New Training Shoot House, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker Air Force Base