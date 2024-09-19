Son, Netherlands, renames bridge in honor of World War II American Paratrooper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937373" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The municipality of Son, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming a bridge on Knaalstraat in honor of 2nd Lt. James L. Diel during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Diel, assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, gave his life defending what was at the time a Bailey bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, securing the critical corridor for the 101st Airborn Division and British XXX Corp. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)