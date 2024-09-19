Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Son, Netherlands, renames bridge in honor of World War II American Paratrooper

    SON, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The municipality of Son, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming a bridge on Knaalstraat in honor of 2nd Lt. James L. Diel during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Diel, assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, gave his life defending what was at the time a Bailey bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, securing the critical corridor for the 101st Airborn Division and British XXX Corp. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937373
    VIRIN: 240915-A-XE319-4258
    Filename: DOD_110574825
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: SON, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

