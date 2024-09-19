Son, Netherlands, renames bridge in honor of World War II American Paratrooper

The municipality of Son, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming a bridge on Knaalstraat in honor of 2nd Lt. James L. Diel during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Diel, assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, gave his life defending what was at the time a Bailey bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, securing the critical corridor for the 101st Airborn Division and British XXX Corp. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
