U.S. Airmen compete in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year competition at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Sept. 9-12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937369
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110574796
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force EOD Team of the Year, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.