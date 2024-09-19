Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen Make Career Change to 11B

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, from across the country, practice their marksmanship with the 233rd Regiment Regional Training Institute at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Sept. 17, 2024. They practiced their skills as part of their 11B reclass course to meet graduation requirements.

    Interview 1: Sgt. Ricardo Cruz; California Army National Guard
    Interview 2: Sgt. 1st Class James Williams; Arkansas Army National Guard

    (U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937266
    VIRIN: 240917-Z-LR027-1001
    Filename: DOD_110573459
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Infantry
    Army
    National Guard
    184th Infantry Regiment
    RTI
    Mark-19

