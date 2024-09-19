Guardsmen Make Career Change to 11B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, from across the country, practice their marksmanship with the 233rd Regiment Regional Training Institute at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Sept. 17, 2024. They practiced their skills as part of their 11B reclass course to meet graduation requirements.



Interview 1: Sgt. Ricardo Cruz; California Army National Guard

Interview 2: Sgt. 1st Class James Williams; Arkansas Army National Guard



(U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)