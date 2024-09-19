Guardsmen Make Career Change to 11B

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, from across the country, practice their marksmanship with the 233rd Regiment Regional Training Institute at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Sept. 17, 2024. They practiced their skills as part of their 11B reclass course to meet graduation requirements.
Interview 1: Sgt. Ricardo Cruz; California Army National Guard
Interview 2: Sgt. 1st Class James Williams; Arkansas Army National Guard
(U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937266
|VIRIN:
|240917-Z-LR027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110573459
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
