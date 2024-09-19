10th Mountain Division Active Duty and Reserve Career Counselor/ Retention NCO of the Year - Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Career counselors and retention noncommissioned officers from units across the 10th Mountain Division and reserve component compete in the Counselor/Retention NCO of the Year Competition on Fort Drum, New York. Sept. 10-13, 2024. The competition tested competitors' physical fitness, military knowledge, and presentation skills, followed by a military board to determine the best all-around candidate who will represent the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in higher-level competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)