Career counselors and retention noncommissioned officers from units across the 10th Mountain Division and reserve component compete in the Counselor/Retention NCO of the Year Competition on Fort Drum, New York. Sept. 10-13, 2024. The competition tested competitors' physical fitness, military knowledge, and presentation skills, followed by a military board to determine the best all-around candidate who will represent the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in higher-level competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937251
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-AO831-3256
|Filename:
|DOD_110573027
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Active Duty and Reserve Career Counselor/ Retention NCO of the Year - ACFT, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.