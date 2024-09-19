Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Active Duty and Reserve Career Counselor/ Retention NCO of the Year - ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Career counselors and retention noncommissioned officers from units across the 10th Mountain Division and reserve component compete in the Counselor/Retention NCO of the Year Competition on Fort Drum, New York. Sept. 10-13, 2024. The competition tested competitors' physical fitness, military knowledge, and presentation skills, followed by a military board to determine the best all-around candidate who will represent the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in higher-level competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937251
    VIRIN: 240912-A-AO831-3256
    Filename: DOD_110573027
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Active Duty and Reserve Career Counselor/ Retention NCO of the Year - ACFT, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    Fort Drum
    retention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download