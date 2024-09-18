U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, calls agencies across Misawa Air Base to show how they cut the Air Force birthday cake at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Sept. 18, 2024, is the 77th anniversary of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 19:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937132
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-KM882-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_110571573
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 77th Birthday Air Force: Misawa Air Base, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.