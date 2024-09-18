Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 77th Birthday Air Force: Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, calls agencies across Misawa Air Base to show how they cut the Air Force birthday cake at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Sept. 18, 2024, is the 77th anniversary of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937132
    VIRIN: 240919-F-KM882-9002
    Filename: DOD_110571573
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Cake
    Anniversary
    Air Force
    Team Misawa

