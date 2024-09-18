Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Mounted Warrior Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    III Armored Corps

    The National Mounted Warrior Museum held its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept. 18, 2024. The National Mounted Warrior Muesum shares the U.S. history of Soldiers, from horseback riding cavalrymen to the modern-day Soldiers in combat vehicles today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937090
    VIRIN: 240918-A-NH945-1001
    Filename: DOD_110570972
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Mounted Warrior Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Phantom Warrior
    III Armored Corps And Fort Cavazos
    National Mounted Warrior Museum
    National Mounted Warfare Foundation

