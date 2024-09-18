1st Cavalry Division Band honors fallen veterans of Market Garden 80 in Sint-Oedenrode

The 1st Cavalry Division Band accompanies the Remembering September memorial service in Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2024. The memorial honored U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division paratroopers and other nations fighting to liberate the city during the historic Operation Market in 1944. This operation, a significant chapter in military history, is commemorated by the Dutch with yearly parades, reenactments, and educational programs. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937079
|VIRIN:
|240915-A-XE319-9119
|Filename:
|DOD_110570600
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
