    1st Cavalry Division Band honors fallen veterans of Market Garden 80 in Sint-Oedenrode

    SINT-OEDENRODE, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Cavalry Division Band accompanies the Remembering September memorial service in Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2024. The memorial honored U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division paratroopers and other nations fighting to liberate the city during the historic Operation Market in 1944. This operation, a significant chapter in military history, is commemorated by the Dutch with yearly parades, reenactments, and educational programs. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937079
    VIRIN: 240915-A-XE319-9119
    Filename: DOD_110570600
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

