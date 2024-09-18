Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Services Flight Trains on E-SPEK

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing Services Flight of the North Dakota Air National Guard, trained with Services Airmen from Grand Forks Air Force Base on the expandable single pallet expeditionary kitchen (ESPEK) system at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, N.D. on August 27, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937066
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-YT106-1001
    Filename: DOD_110570420
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Services Flight Trains on E-SPEK, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    GFAFB
    ESPEK

