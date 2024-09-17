Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 receives the Marine Corps' first East Coast based F-35C (B-Roll)

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 receives an F-35C Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2024. VMFA-251 became the first East Coast-based Marine Corps squadron to receive the F-35C, designed to operate from conventional aircraft carriers or land bases and provides operational flexibility and persistence to II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle)
