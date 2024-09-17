Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 receives the Marine Corps' first East Coast based F-35C (B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 receives an F-35C Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2024. VMFA-251 became the first East Coast-based Marine Corps squadron to receive the F-35C, designed to operate from conventional aircraft carriers or land bases and provides operational flexibility and persistence to II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937000
    VIRIN: 240917-M-RT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569283
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 receives the Marine Corps' first East Coast based F-35C (B-Roll), by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMFA-251 receives first F-35, the first East Coast-based Marine Corps F-35C to arrive

    Lockheed
    Marines
    Havelock
    F-35C
    T-Bolts
    USMCNews

