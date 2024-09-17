VMFA-251 receives first F-35, the first East Coast-based Marine Corps F-35C to arrive

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), received its first F-35C Lightning II jet today aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.
VMFA-251 is the Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter squadron. The arrival of the aircraft marks the beginning of F-35C deliveries to MCAS Cherry Point, continuing 2nd MAW’s operational transition from legacy fixed-wing tactical aircraft to the F-35.
The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter jet with advanced stealth, agility and maneuverability, sensor and information fusion, and provides the pilot with real-time access to battlespace information. It is designed to meet an advanced threat, while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability. The F-35C is designed to operate from conventional aircraft carriers or land bases and provides operational maneuverability and persistence to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Superior internal fuel capacity results in a significantly increased combat radius and longer on-station times as compared to the F-35B, the F-35’s short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant.
“Today’s arrival of our first carrier-based, fifth-generation fighter-attack aircraft represents an enormous milestone for MAG-14, MCAS Cherry Point, 2nd MAW, and the F-35 community,” said Col. Benjamin Grant, commanding officer, MAG-14. “The one-two punch provided by the F-35C’s increased range and the F-35B’s STOVL capability will give MAG-14 and the MAGTF a significant advantage in the future fight. I’m proud of the team of Marines and Sailors at MAG-14 and VMFA-251 for their professionalism and dedication, and grateful for our partners in the Marine Corps and the joint force that made today’s event possible.”
VMFA-251, known as the “Thunderbolts” or “T-Bolts,” deactivated during a ceremony on April 23, 2020, aboard MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, after returning from a deployment in 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The Thunderbolts’ deactivation concluded its 34 years as a F/A-18 Hornet squadron. The squadron was relocated to MCAS Cherry Point to begin its F-35 transition and is currently going through the process of official reactivation and working towards receiving its Safe for Flight certification.
“The F-35C Lightning II brings tremendous combat power to 2nd MAW, MAG-14, and MCAS Cherry Point. It’s incredible range, firepower, sensors, and survivability, coupled with the fact that it is truly a Joint aircraft, makes it a lethal asset for Marine aviation,” said Lt. Col. Evan Shockley, commanding officer, VMFA-251, and the aircraft’s pilot to MCAS Cherry Point. “The T-Bolts of VMFA-251 are excited to accept these aircraft, reactivate the squadron in the coming months, and carry their legacy forward.”
VMFA-251 is a subordinate unit of 2nd MAW, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 19:28
|Story ID:
|481113
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|51
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-251 receives first F-35, the first East Coast-based Marine Corps F-35C to arrive, by 2LT John Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.