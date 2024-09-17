Utah Tech University Reactivates ROTC Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Utah Tech University in Saint George, Utah recognizes the reactivation of its Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program during halftime of the Utah Tech vs. Northern Arizona football game, Sept. 14, 2024. The reactivation comes in partnership with the Utah Army National Guard as cadets, members and local supporters volunteer to conduct 75mm cannon salutes, perform the coin toss, and support other activities during the game. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)