Utah Tech University in Saint George, Utah recognizes the reactivation of its Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program during halftime of the Utah Tech vs. Northern Arizona football game, Sept. 14, 2024. The reactivation comes in partnership with the Utah Army National Guard as cadets, members and local supporters volunteer to conduct 75mm cannon salutes, perform the coin toss, and support other activities during the game. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 18:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936996
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569276
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Tech University Reactivates ROTC Program, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
