    Utah Tech University Reactivates ROTC Program

    ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah Tech University in Saint George, Utah recognizes the reactivation of its Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program during halftime of the Utah Tech vs. Northern Arizona football game, Sept. 14, 2024. The reactivation comes in partnership with the Utah Army National Guard as cadets, members and local supporters volunteer to conduct 75mm cannon salutes, perform the coin toss, and support other activities during the game. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:59
    TAGS

    Football
    Army National Guard
    Reactivation
    ROTC Program
    Utah Tech

