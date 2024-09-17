Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Lakota flight over Birmingham

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    A UH-72 Lakota piloted by members of the Army Aviation Support Facility 2 flies over the skies of Birmingham, Ala., for routine familiarization flight.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936925
    VIRIN: 240917-A-AB787-2502
    PIN: 240917
    Filename: DOD_110568041
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US

    Alabama National Guard
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    Lakota
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

