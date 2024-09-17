Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Air Force Birthday Tribute from VSFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video tribute to the Air Force's 77th birthday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    (Courtesy footage provided by PACE, Profession of Arms Center of Excellence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936919
    VIRIN: 240917-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110567912
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Air Force Birthday Tribute from VSFB, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    birthday
    anniversary
    tribute
    Air Force
    USAF
    77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download