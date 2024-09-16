Finnish Readiness Exercise: Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Forces Europe, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, and members of the Finnish Defence Forces, refuel Finnish NH90 helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Finnish Readiness Exercise on Camp Dragsvik, Finland, Aug. 5, 2024. Finnish Readiness Exercise exemplifies the strong defense partnership between Finland and the United States through combined training activities while enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness. TF 61/2 commands and controls fleet Marine forces in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet commander while synchronizing Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities in the U.S. European Command and U.S Africa Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez)
U.S. Marines, Finnish Defence Forces share amphibious capabilities
