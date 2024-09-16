Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Readiness Exercise: Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    CAMP DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    08.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Forces Europe, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, and members of the Finnish Defence Forces, refuel Finnish NH90 helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Finnish Readiness Exercise on Camp Dragsvik, Finland, Aug. 5, 2024. Finnish Readiness Exercise exemplifies the strong defense partnership between Finland and the United States through combined training activities while enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness. TF 61/2 commands and controls fleet Marine forces in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet commander while synchronizing Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities in the U.S. European Command and U.S Africa Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Marine Corps
    Finland
    MRF-E
    Finnish Defence Forces
    Task Force 61/2
    Finnish Readiness Exercise

