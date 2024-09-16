Finnish Readiness Exercise: Forward Arming and Refueling Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936900" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Forces Europe, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, and members of the Finnish Defence Forces, refuel Finnish NH90 helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Finnish Readiness Exercise on Camp Dragsvik, Finland, Aug. 5, 2024. Finnish Readiness Exercise exemplifies the strong defense partnership between Finland and the United States through combined training activities while enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness. TF 61/2 commands and controls fleet Marine forces in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet commander while synchronizing Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities in the U.S. European Command and U.S Africa Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez)