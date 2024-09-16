U.S. Marines, Finnish Defence Forces share amphibious capabilities

U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and the Finnish Defence Forces worked toward international strategic goals during the Finnish Readiness Exercise at Camp Dragsvik, Finland, Aug. 5-9, 2024. The training provided U.S. Marines and the FDF multiple opportunities to exchange tactics, techniques, and technologies while further developing military partnerships.



The training primarily focused on enhancing the operational capabilities and readiness of both Finnish and U.S. forces through combined amphibious and helicopter raids, integration of naval gunfire support and coastal defense rehearsals.



The newest training brought to Finland was the establishment of the forward arming and refueling point and the execution of a joint naval live gunfire exercise. The FARP enabled aircraft, such as Finnish NH90s, to be rearmed and refueled outside of conventional refueling and rearming points, drastically extending their logistical range in contested environments.



During the naval live gunfire, Marines from 2d Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II MEF Information Group executed multiple live-fire missions from Finnish naval vessels throughout training areas within the Finnish archipelago. This training ensured that the Nylands Brigade and FDF were effectively integrated into U.S. Marine Corps air-naval gunfire training procedures for future training.



Additionally, the Marines performed several other tactical-level trainings that promoted future interoperability with the Nylands Brigade and FDF, including communication systems integration, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training with Nylands Brigade military police, and other daily training iterations. Holistically, these opportunities served to level training between the two nations and ease future cooperation. In every echelon of the training, the FDF consistently displayed extreme proficiency and competency and pushed their U.S. Marine counterparts to their limits. This training allowed the Marine Corps, the Nylands Brigade and FDF to integrate, quickly learn from one another and conduct operations seamlessly.



“I cannot thank the Nylands Brigade enough for being tremendous hosts to my Marines. I am truly impressed with the command from top to bottom. Every service member has a strong passion for training and improving national security,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Martino, the officer in charge of Finnish Readiness Exercise. “We will return to the United States as a better fighting force for having worked so closely with the Nylands Brigade and the Finnish Defence Forces. Our combined training increased readiness in the Finnish archipelago. I look forward to returning to Finland and continuing to improve our readiness in the future.”



Additionally, Marines had the opportunity to explore the culture, people, and hospitality provided by the Finnish. The Nylands Brigade welcomed and demonstrated an eagerness to train again with the Marine Corps.



“I experienced Finland for the first time during the exercise Freezing Winds, and as the name suggests, the weather was quite harsh. I am extremely fortunate to have returned to Finland during the summer and experienced this country through an entirely different lens,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jasper Rankin, staff non-commissioned officer in charge of Finnish Readiness Exercise. “The people are amazing as always and they have been a joy to interact with. I am exceedingly curious to see what the relationship between the Marine Corps and Finland will blossom into going forward.”



Finland's involvement in NATO and its growing cooperation with U.S. forces have been instrumental in enhancing defense capabilities. This readiness exercise has been a testament to Finland's proactive stance in strengthening its military readiness and interoperability with U.S. forces, especially the Marine Corps.

