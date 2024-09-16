Senegal Africa b-roll

B-roll of the Vermont National Guard leading a multi-national medical exercise composed of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard, medical providers from the Austrian armed forces, and military medical providers from the Senegalese armed forces, all working alongside hospital teams located in Tambacounda, Kedougou, and Goudiry, in Senegal, Africa, June, 2024. This MEDREX 2024 mission allows U.S., Austrian, and Senegalese teams to be integrated into these local hospitals, partnering directly with doctors, nurses, and staff in order to share medical knowledge, practice, and insights while helping out these local Senegalese communities.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936855
|VIRIN:
|240617-Z-FV499-6887
|Filename:
|DOD_110566027
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
