    Senegal Africa b-roll

    SENEGAL

    06.17.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of the Vermont National Guard leading a multi-national medical exercise composed of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard, medical providers from the Austrian armed forces, and military medical providers from the Senegalese armed forces, all working alongside hospital teams located in Tambacounda, Kedougou, and Goudiry, in Senegal, Africa, June, 2024. This MEDREX 2024 mission allows U.S., Austrian, and Senegalese teams to be integrated into these local hospitals, partnering directly with doctors, nurses, and staff in order to share medical knowledge, practice, and insights while helping out these local Senegalese communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936855
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-FV499-6887
    Filename: DOD_110566027
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: SN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegal Africa b-roll, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    New Hampshire National Guard
    The Green Mountain Boys

