DAF Partnership Continues to Feed the Force

The DAF is partnered with The Culinary Institute of America to train Airmen and their civilian counterparts on various cooking methods to provide high quality meals. Held in an innovative kitchen environment, they also had the opportunity to use state-of-the-art culinary equipment, and taste food prepared by seasoned chefs.