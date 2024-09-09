Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF Partnership Continues to Feed the Force

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Luke Allen and Deborah Aragon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The DAF is partnered with The Culinary Institute of America to train Airmen and their civilian counterparts on various cooking methods to provide high quality meals. Held in an innovative kitchen environment, they also had the opportunity to use state-of-the-art culinary equipment, and taste food prepared by seasoned chefs.

