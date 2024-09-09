video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A b-roll package of members of the 36th Airlift Squadron and Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) performed high-altitude low-opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024. HALO jumps are a crucial skill for military operations, often used by special operations to infiltrate hostile areas for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, or direct-action missions. Collaboration between the 36th AS and SOCPAC ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)