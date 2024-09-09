A b-roll package of members of the 36th Airlift Squadron and Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) performed high-altitude low-opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024. HALO jumps are a crucial skill for military operations, often used by special operations to infiltrate hostile areas for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, or direct-action missions. Collaboration between the 36th AS and SOCPAC ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936785
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-PM645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564580
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, HALO jumps at Yokota, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
