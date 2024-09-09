Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HALO jumps at Yokota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A b-roll package of members of the 36th Airlift Squadron and Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) performed high-altitude low-opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024. HALO jumps are a crucial skill for military operations, often used by special operations to infiltrate hostile areas for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, or direct-action missions. Collaboration between the 36th AS and SOCPAC ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936785
    VIRIN: 240916-F-PM645-2001
    Filename: DOD_110564580
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HALO jumps at Yokota, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    special operations
    PACOM
    36th Airlift Squadron
    SOCPAC
    HALO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download