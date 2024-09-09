Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daydreaming about Outdoor Recreation

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taryn Onyon, Air Combat Command public affairs journeyman, acts as an Airman who is interested in renting a kayak from Outdoor Recreation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. This public service announcement provided awareness that Outdoor Rec. is available for all base personnel to rent outdoor equipment and event supplies throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936684
    VIRIN: 240912-F-XD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110561634
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    ACC
    PSA
    JBLE
    outdoor rec
    633d FSS

