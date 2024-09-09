Daydreaming about Outdoor Recreation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taryn Onyon, Air Combat Command public affairs journeyman, acts as an Airman who is interested in renting a kayak from Outdoor Recreation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. This public service announcement provided awareness that Outdoor Rec. is available for all base personnel to rent outdoor equipment and event supplies throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)