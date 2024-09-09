Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army National Guard Hosts Mission Day at Farmington High School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FARMINGTON, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    FARMINGTON, Utah -- The Army National Guard hosts Mission Day at Farmington High School, Sep. 12, 2024. Physical demonstrations and virtual reality displays help students better understand special mission functions and jobs that the Army National Guard has to offer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936598
    VIRIN: 240912-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110559786
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FARMINGTON, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army National Guard Hosts Mission Day at Farmington High School, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    Virtual Reality
    HAZMAT
    Firefighting
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download