FARMINGTON, Utah -- The Army National Guard hosts Mission Day at Farmington High School, Sep. 12, 2024. Physical demonstrations and virtual reality displays help students better understand special mission functions and jobs that the Army National Guard has to offer.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936598
|VIRIN:
|240912-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110559786
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FARMINGTON, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Army National Guard Hosts Mission Day at Farmington High School, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.