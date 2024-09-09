Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 36-24

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    THE COMMANDANT AND SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS RECENTLY PUBLISHED UPDATED AND MODERNIZED VERSIONS OF MARINE CORPS TRAINING PUBLICATION 6-TACK-10A “SUSTAINING THE TRANSFORMATION” AND MARINE CORPS TRAINING PUBLICATION 6-TACK-10 “LEADING MARINES”.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936542
    VIRIN: 240912-M-OV505-1002
    Filename: DOD_110558350
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Super Garuda Shield 24
    MCTP 6-10
    MCTP 6-10A

