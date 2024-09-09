Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL USAFE-AFAFRICA, Estonian civil engineers train on crater repair

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    08.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Civil engineers from U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa share skills on repairing airfield damage with members of Estonia Air Force from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936508
    VIRIN: 240826-F-HJ874-1472
    Filename: DOD_110557911
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, BROLL USAFE-AFAFRICA, Estonian civil engineers train on crater repair, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crater repair
    FRP
    ARE
    runway repair
    airfield repair damage

