Civil engineers from U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa share skills on repairing airfield damage with members of Estonia Air Force from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Shrouds, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, expressed how enthusiastic all the participants were. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 09:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936502
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-HJ874-8273
|Filename:
|DOD_110557865
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Staff Sgt. Evan Shrouds train with Estonia on FRP, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.