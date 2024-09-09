Interview: Maj. John Penaranda talks about U.S., Estonian civil engineers using FRP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO representatives watched U.S. and Estonian civil engineers use Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Panels, or FRP, to repair craters from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Maj. John Penaranda, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces chief of partner engagement division, explained the benefit of using FRP. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)