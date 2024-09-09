Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Maj. John Penaranda talks about U.S., Estonian civil engineers using FRP

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    NATO representatives watched U.S. and Estonian civil engineers use Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Panels, or FRP, to repair craters from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Maj. John Penaranda, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces chief of partner engagement division, explained the benefit of using FRP. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 09:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936496
    VIRIN: 240829-F-HJ874-5631
    Filename: DOD_110557830
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Maj. John Penaranda talks about U.S., Estonian civil engineers using FRP, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS

    crater repair
    FRP
    ARE
    runway repair
    airfield repair damage

