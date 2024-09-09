NATO representatives watched U.S. and Estonian civil engineers use Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Panels, or FRP, to repair craters from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Maj. John Penaranda, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces chief of partner engagement division, explained the benefit of using FRP. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936496
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-HJ874-5631
|Filename:
|DOD_110557830
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Maj. John Penaranda talks about U.S., Estonian civil engineers using FRP, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.