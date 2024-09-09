NATO representatives watched U.S. and Estonian civil engineers use Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Panels, or FRP, to repair craters from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Purvangkumar Kalani, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces superintendent of partner engagement division, shared how multiple NATO allies expressed interest in FRP and the installation process. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 09:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936493
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-HJ874-6789
|Filename:
|DOD_110557826
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Senior Master Sgt. Purvangkumar Kalani talks about U.S., Estonian civil engineers repairing airfield damage, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.