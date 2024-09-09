WNBA's Chicago Sky honors local Army Reserve Soldier during their home game's 'Military Moment'

Master Sgt. Vicky Brown, Senior Human Resources Non-commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored during the WNBA's Chicago Sky 'Military Moment' home game, September 6, 2024. Brown was honored for her 17 years of service, in front of 9,000 spectators, along with her son, Ty, in attendance.
|09.11.2024
|09.11.2024 14:55
|Package
|936414
|240911-A-KL464-1001
|DOD_110556465
|00:02:05
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|0
|0
