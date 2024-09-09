Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WNBA's Chicago Sky honors local Army Reserve Soldier during their home game's 'Military Moment'

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Master Sgt. Vicky Brown, Senior Human Resources Non-commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored during the WNBA's Chicago Sky 'Military Moment' home game, September 6, 2024. Brown was honored for her 17 years of service, in front of 9,000 spectators, along with her son, Ty, in attendance.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, WNBA's Chicago Sky honors local Army Reserve Soldier during their home game's 'Military Moment', by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    Chicago Sky
    MSG Vicky Brown

