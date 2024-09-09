WNBA's Chicago Sky honors local Army Reserve Soldier during their home game's 'Military Moment'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Vicky Brown, Senior Human Resources Non-commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored during the WNBA's Chicago Sky 'Military Moment' home game, September 6, 2024. Brown was honored for her 17 years of service, in front of 9,000 spectators, along with her son, Ty, in attendance.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)