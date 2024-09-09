Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas River Provides New Challenges For Combat Medics

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas River makes the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center unique in training centers across the United States, and for combat medics the river adds another level of real world hazards for them to guard against.

    Combat medics explain how they prepare for all the potential injuries that come with training on the Arkansas River.

    “I like how when we come down here, we don't have to worry too much about the heat,” said Spc. Deborah Kaitesi, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company. She compared the heat on the Arkansas River to the heat in Fort Cavazos, Texas. “The weather is very different, but also, [the Arkansas River training area] is very close to base and hospitals as well. So, if there are any injuries at all, I have very easy access to ambulance points and to hospitals and other, more extensive medical personnel.”

    Interview 1 - Spc. Deborah Kaitesi, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, U.S. Army Reserve
    Interview 2 - Spc. Jose Esparzauribe, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, U.S. Army Reserve

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936407
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-DR641-2002
    Filename: DOD_110556315
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Engineers
    Fort Chaffee
    Bridging
    Arkansas River
    341st Multi-Role Bridge Company

