Arkansas River Provides New Challenges For Combat Medics

The Arkansas River makes the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center unique in training centers across the United States, and for combat medics the river adds another level of real world hazards for them to guard against.



Combat medics explain how they prepare for all the potential injuries that come with training on the Arkansas River.



“I like how when we come down here, we don't have to worry too much about the heat,” said Spc. Deborah Kaitesi, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company. She compared the heat on the Arkansas River to the heat in Fort Cavazos, Texas. “The weather is very different, but also, [the Arkansas River training area] is very close to base and hospitals as well. So, if there are any injuries at all, I have very easy access to ambulance points and to hospitals and other, more extensive medical personnel.”



Interview 1 - Spc. Deborah Kaitesi, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, U.S. Army Reserve

Interview 2 - Spc. Jose Esparzauribe, combat medic, 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, U.S. Army Reserve



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)