Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reflections on September 11th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Retired Brig. Gen. Gregory Fick, who was the 158 Fighter Wing Commander during this time, reflects on what propelled the Green Mountain Boys to fly patrols over Ground Zero during September 11th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936404
    VIRIN: 240911-Z-FV499-8928
    Filename: DOD_110556298
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9-11
    Green Mountain Boys
    Patriot Day
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download