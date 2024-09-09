At U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, our Soldiers are also scientists.
Our Soldiers work with research teams in Military nutrition, performance, and thermal & mountain medicine to accomplish the USARIEM mission to research and deliver solutions to enhance Warfighter health, performance and lethality in all environments.
Want to meet more of our Soldiers? Stay tuned.
@usamrdc @armyfutures #natick #science #DidYouKnow #science #Warfighter #scienceforwarfighters #makingadifference #BeAllYouCanBe #warfighterscience
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936395
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-EU612-8875
|Filename:
|DOD_110555991
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARIEM's Soldier Scientists, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center