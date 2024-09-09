Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM's Soldier Scientists

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    At U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, our Soldiers are also scientists.

    Our Soldiers work with research teams in Military nutrition, performance, and thermal & mountain medicine to accomplish the USARIEM mission to research and deliver solutions to enhance Warfighter health, performance and lethality in all environments.

    Want to meet more of our Soldiers? Stay tuned.

    @usamrdc @armyfutures #natick #science #DidYouKnow #science #Warfighter #scienceforwarfighters #makingadifference #BeAllYouCanBe #warfighterscience

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARIEM's Soldier Scientists, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

