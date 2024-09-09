USARIEM's Soldier Scientists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, our Soldiers are also scientists.



Our Soldiers work with research teams in Military nutrition, performance, and thermal & mountain medicine to accomplish the USARIEM mission to research and deliver solutions to enhance Warfighter health, performance and lethality in all environments.



Want to meet more of our Soldiers? Stay tuned.



