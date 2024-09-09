Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arkansas River Trains Soldiers Like No Where Else

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas River makes the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center unique in training centers across the United States, and since Fort Chaffee was named a “Level 1 Training Site,” the river has been the focus for what makes it better for large scale operational training.

    Being a “Level 1 Training Site” means Fort Chaffee is capable of providing continuous pre and post mobilization training support, combat preparation and sustainment capabilities for large scale mobilization operations in an intense and realistic environment, and the Arkansas River adds to that intense and realistic environment by having the FCJMTC training area on both sides of the commercially navigable river.

    With a flow of 47,970 cubic feet per second, varying depths to 50 feet, and an average channel depth of twelve feet, the Arkansas River provides a challenging environment for any unit seeking to add a wet gap crossing to their training operation.

    Having a large river instead of a lake is the advantage of training at Fort Chaffee, explained Maj. Michael Speight, chief of operations, Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. Often they’ve had three to four thousand Soldiers from all three Army components [the Army, Army Reserve, and the National Guard] with aviation support crossing the Arkansas River on a ribbon bridge during a river warrior exercise.

    “So, that's very unique,” said Speight. you're going to have the varying depths, the flow, and the challenge of actually having to deal with a flowing river. So environmentally, it's going to be a little bit different than what they're used to, and it's going to take a little more planning to execute it.”

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

