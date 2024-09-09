Arkansas River Challenges Combat Medics In New Ways

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Arkansas River makes the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center unique in training centers across the United States, and for combat medics the river adds another level of real world hazards for them to guard against.



The medics with the 341st Multi-Role Bridging Company explain how they prepare for all the potential injuries that come with training on the Arkansas River.



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)