The Arkansas River makes the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center unique in training centers across the United States, and for combat medics the river adds another level of real world hazards for them to guard against.
The medics with the 341st Multi-Role Bridging Company explain how they prepare for all the potential injuries that come with training on the Arkansas River.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936388
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110555902
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arkansas River Challenges Combat Medics In New Ways, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.