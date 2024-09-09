Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 24

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Stoner 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. Narration by Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General, 7th Army Training Command. Supplemental video content contributions by JMRC Viper Team.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936349
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-AS550-7245
    Filename: DOD_110555032
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

