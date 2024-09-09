Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. Narration by Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General, 7th Army Training Command. Supplemental video content contributions by JMRC Viper Team.
|09.10.2024
|09.11.2024 08:16
|Package
|936349
|240910-Z-AS550-7245
|DOD_110555032
|00:01:21
|HOHENFELS, DE
|1
|1
Saber Junction 24 strengthens ties between NATO allies and partner nations
