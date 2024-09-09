Saber Junction 24 strengthens ties between NATO allies and partner nations

Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade jump from the U.S. Air Force C-17...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade jump from the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of exercise Saber Junction 24 (SJ24) in Eglsee, Germany, Sept. 4, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Over 4,500 military personnel from 11 different nations gathered in the German countryside to take part in Saber Junction 24, a United States-led joint multinational training exercise designed to strengthen the lethality and readiness of Nato allies and partner nations.



The training exercise, held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 25-Sept. 19, 2024, brought together service members to execute multi-domain operations in a combat environment, promoting interoperability.



“With the training area here at Hohenfels, we’re able to train in real-world, realistic combat situations,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Haiha Vu, an observer coach with “Falcon” Team, Joint Multinational Readiness Center. “We have multinational units here, so that helps us test our NATO capabilities and interoperability and how we can function as a team.”



The exercise included training in multiple domains, including air assault, counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), tactical movement, air and land fire support and displaced civilian response training, utilizing NATO operational processes to provide forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats.



“What's awaiting them is probably the hardest fight they've ever been in,” said Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, US Army, Europe and Africa. “But we want it to be hardest here so when they get to combat, it seems just a little bit easier.”



Although SJ24 is a U.S.-led exercise, the training event aims to improve relationships and operational processes between NATO nations and partners to ensure the seamless cooperation of forces in the face of future adversaries.



“Ultimately, it makes the bond a little bit stronger between us and partner forces,” said U.S. Army Capt. Eugene Patton, commander of the ​​1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. “I think that's one of the biggest things that you learn here, is how they do things, how we do things, and how do we meet in the middle to make those things work?”



Exercise Saber Junction is a world-class training event that allows participating forces the opportunity to train in dynamic and realistic training environments, immersing service members in real-world combat scenarios to prepare them for realities they might face in future conflicts.



“It's about toughness. It's about readiness. It's about fitness,” said Patton. “It's things like this that put you in the crucible of finding out, not just for people around you but for yourself- What happens when you're cold? What happens when you're tired? What happens when you haven't had sleep? It's taking all those intangible things, putting those things together. And then those things allow you to win in environments that might seem insurmountable. So when you say ‘train to win’, yes, we'll be ready.”



In today’s ever-evolving technological environment, ensuring troops are trained to contend with advancing battlefield technology ensures the survivability and lethality of allied forces. Counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) training is an imperative aspect of modernizing NATO operations.



“I think it's very important to understand what's going on in our environment, whether that's here, threats that we face in the Pacific region or here in Europe, and for the Soldiers at the lowest level to understand the threats and the changing environment in warfare currently, with the threat from the air with these different drones and what it can do, and its effects on their formations,” said U.S. Army Matthew Higgins, logistical trainer for “Vampire” Team, Joint Multinational Readiness Center.



No nation can confront today’s challenges alone. SJ24 demonstrates the commitment of the NATO Alliance and global partners to building and sustaining the ability to work together to rapidly respond to any threat or adversary, while enhancing stability among allied nations.



“We have to adapt to what’s going on in the Ukraine and we need to train that [to adapt] at combat training centers like this,” said Carpenter. “So that any adversary of the NATO alliance or any alliance the United States has, they would think it’s absolutely unthinkable to start a war with the United States or its allies and partners.”