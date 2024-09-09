Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2024

    JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A video recap of the annual Air Fest at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 08, 2024. The Air Fest highlights the partnership between U.S. and Japan Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 02:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936339
    VIRIN: 240909-F-MK454-9001
    Filename: DOD_110554755
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: JP

    Misawa Air Base
    Air Fest
    Misawa Air Fest

