EVOC: Safety, Preparedness for Tulsa District Rangers

Park rangers from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began the first phase of Emergency Vessel Operators Course, Sept. 9 at the Mannford Activity Center pool in Mannford, Oklahoma.

During EVOC, new park rangers learn self rescue, waterborne rescue and proper wear of personal flotation devices. After completing EVOC, rangers become certified in wear of type five personal flotation devices. Instructors train staff in knot tying techniques, boat launching and operation during the five day course. All new park rangers must complete the program to gain certification for boat operations and type five PFD wear.