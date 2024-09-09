Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EVOC: Safety, Preparedness for Tulsa District Rangers

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Park rangers from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began the first phase of Emergency Vessel Operators Course, Sept. 9 at the Mannford Activity Center pool in Mannford, Oklahoma.
    During EVOC, new park rangers learn self rescue, waterborne rescue and proper wear of personal flotation devices. After completing EVOC, rangers become certified in wear of type five personal flotation devices. Instructors train staff in knot tying techniques, boat launching and operation during the five day course. All new park rangers must complete the program to gain certification for boat operations and type five PFD wear.

    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:42
    Video ID: 936289
    VIRIN: 240909-A-PO405-7880
    Filename: DOD_110553959
    Length: 00:00:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EVOC: Safety, Preparedness for Tulsa District Rangers, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Safety
    Recreation
    certification
    Park Ranger
    preparedness
    boating

