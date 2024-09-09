Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW Commander on Risk & Readiness Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome and Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, the Air Force Department of Washington commander, emphasizes the importance of risk management in daily operations and contested environments, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 9, 2024. In the video, DeVoe encourages personnel to make informed decisions, weighing the risks and benefits of their actions, and to maintain discipline in adhering to standards. The AFDW Risk and Readiness Day will feature activities focusing on training and discussions to further develop risk management skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome and Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936276
    VIRIN: 240910-F-CW106-1001
    PIN: 936276
    Filename: DOD_110553595
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Commander
    Joint Base Andrews
    AFDW
    JBA
    Readiness Day

