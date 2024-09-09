AFDW Commander on Risk & Readiness Day

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, the Air Force Department of Washington commander, emphasizes the importance of risk management in daily operations and contested environments, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 9, 2024. In the video, DeVoe encourages personnel to make informed decisions, weighing the risks and benefits of their actions, and to maintain discipline in adhering to standards. The AFDW Risk and Readiness Day will feature activities focusing on training and discussions to further develop risk management skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome and Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
