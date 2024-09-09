9/ 11 Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Kellogg, a fire support sergeant with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and Spc. Anthony Maldonado, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, discuss the profound impact of the September 11th attacks on the U.S. Army on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 10, 2024. They talk about how the tragic events of 9/11 reshaped the Army's mission and the lives of Soldiers. This event made it important for leaders to shift how they command Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, resilience, and a strong sense of duty. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)