Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/ 11 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Lawrence Kellogg, a fire support sergeant with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and Spc. Anthony Maldonado, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, discuss the profound impact of the September 11th attacks on the U.S. Army on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 10, 2024. They talk about how the tragic events of 9/11 reshaped the Army's mission and the lives of Soldiers. This event made it important for leaders to shift how they command Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, resilience, and a strong sense of duty. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936263
    VIRIN: 240910-A-HA106-6766
    Filename: DOD_110553384
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/ 11 Interview, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #911
    #10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download