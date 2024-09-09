Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Never Retreat, Never Surrender, Supporting the USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Transporting Marines and equipment is the mission of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Solid logistics support is critical to sustaining operations. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime team is honored to partner with and provide support to the Navy so all ships, submarines, and aircraft can stay focused on mission success. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

