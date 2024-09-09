Logistics On Location: Never Retreat, Never Surrender, Supporting the USS San Antonio (LPD 17) (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936259" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Transporting Marines and equipment is the mission of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Solid logistics support is critical to sustaining operations. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime team is honored to partner with and provide support to the Navy so all ships, submarines, and aircraft can stay focused on mission success. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil