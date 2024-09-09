Logistics On Location: Never Retreat, Never Surrender, Supporting the USS San Antonio (LPD 17) (open caption)

Transporting Marines and equipment is the mission of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Solid logistics support is critical to sustaining operations. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime team is honored to partner with and provide support to the Navy so all ships, submarines, and aircraft can stay focused on mission success. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936259
|VIRIN:
|240910-D-LU733-9954
|PIN:
|505895
|Filename:
|DOD_110553276
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
