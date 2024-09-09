Strength in Numbers: 35th SFS Augmentee Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Henry, 35th Security Forces Squadron training flight scheduler, discusses the importance and mission of augmentee training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. In times of crisis or emergencies, having trained augmentees ensures that essential security roles are filled quickly, enhancing the overall base readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)