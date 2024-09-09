Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Numbers: 35th SFS Augmentee Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Henry, 35th Security Forces Squadron training flight scheduler, discusses the importance and mission of augmentee training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. In times of crisis or emergencies, having trained augmentees ensures that essential security roles are filled quickly, enhancing the overall base readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 03:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936186
    VIRIN: 240905-F-KM882-9002
    Filename: DOD_110551986
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    CATM
    Augmentee
    Training
    Red Man
    35SFS

