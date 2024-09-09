U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jabari Riley, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron water treatment plant operator, gives a tour of the plant with Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 21, 2024. Eielson’s water treatment plant uses a four-step process to filter tap water that is supplied to the base and is the largest in the Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 18:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|936141
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-CJ259-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551381
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Eielson’s water treatment plant makes our tap water safe to drink, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
