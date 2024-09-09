Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Eielson’s water treatment plant makes our tap water safe to drink

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jabari Riley, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron water treatment plant operator, gives a tour of the plant with Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 21, 2024. Eielson’s water treatment plant uses a four-step process to filter tap water that is supplied to the base and is the largest in the Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

