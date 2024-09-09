How Eielson’s water treatment plant makes our tap water safe to drink

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jabari Riley, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron water treatment plant operator, gives a tour of the plant with Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 21, 2024. Eielson’s water treatment plant uses a four-step process to filter tap water that is supplied to the base and is the largest in the Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)