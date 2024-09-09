No Drone Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Cruz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron electronic warfare trainer explains the dangers of unauthorized drone usage on military installations at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 3, 2024. Anyone using a drone on or near military installations can be fined and face jail time according to Federal Aviation Association and Barksdale AFB policy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)