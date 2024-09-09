Mk21A Launch B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Minotaur I rocket carrying an unarmed Mk21A reentry vehicle launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., at 11:01 p.m. June 17, 2024. After attaining full operational capability, the Mk21A RV will be integrated on the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system. The Mk21A program is currently in early development and overseen by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)