    Mk21A Launch B-Roll Package

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Minotaur I rocket carrying an unarmed Mk21A reentry vehicle launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., at 11:01 p.m. June 17, 2024. After attaining full operational capability, the Mk21A RV will be integrated on the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system. The Mk21A program is currently in early development and overseen by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936137
    VIRIN: 240617-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551256
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    VSFB
    Minotaur I

