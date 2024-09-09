Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Program

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Honorary Commander Program allows our local civic leaders to build relationships and experience the Air Force mission by working and socializing with Eielson AFB commanders, squadrons and personnel. Applications for the 2025-26 term are being accepted through Sept. 30th. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

