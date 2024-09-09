Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Honorary Commander Program allows our local civic leaders to build relationships and experience the Air Force mission by working and socializing with Eielson AFB commanders, squadrons and personnel. Applications for the 2025-26 term are being accepted through Sept. 30th. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)