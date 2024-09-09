The Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Honorary Commander Program allows our local civic leaders to build relationships and experience the Air Force mission by working and socializing with Eielson AFB commanders, squadrons and personnel. Applications for the 2025-26 term are being accepted through Sept. 30th. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 16:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936132
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-PS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551073
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Program, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.