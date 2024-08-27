2nd Bomb Wing Mission Video

The 2d Bomb Wing is the largest bomb wing in the United States Air Force. Originating in World War I, the 2d Bomb Wing has been instrumental to many firsts in Air Force operations, including the first time B-52s flew an offensive strike mission on an enemy location by taking off and returning to Barksdale Air Force Base in one sortie. Today, the Wing is home to over 8,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve members and civilians contributing to Barksdale’s workforce and mission of B-52H long-range strike operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Michael Nguyen
