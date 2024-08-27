Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Mission Video

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The 2d Bomb Wing is the largest bomb wing in the United States Air Force. Originating in World War I, the 2d Bomb Wing has been instrumental to many firsts in Air Force operations, including the first time B-52s flew an offensive strike mission on an enemy location by taking off and returning to Barksdale Air Force Base in one sortie. Today, the Wing is home to over 8,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve members and civilians contributing to Barksdale’s workforce and mission of B-52H long-range strike operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Michael Nguyen

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Barksdale AFB
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing

