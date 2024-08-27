2nd Bomb Wing Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES 09.09.2024 Courtesy Video 2nd Bomb Wing

The 2d Bomb Wing is the largest bomb wing in the United States Air Force. Originating in World War I, the 2d Bomb Wing has been instrumental to many firsts in Air Force operations, including the first time B-52s flew an offensive strike mission on an enemy location by taking off and returning to Barksdale Air Force Base in one sortie. Today, the Wing is home to over 8,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve members and civilians contributing to Barksdale’s workforce and mission of B-52H long-range strike operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Michael Nguyen