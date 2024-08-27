2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Kentucky National Guard at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, April 16, 2024. This competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by SSG. Jeffrey Reno)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936090
|VIRIN:
|240419-Z-JR301-1116
|Filename:
|DOD_110550381
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|GREENNVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Region III Best Warrior Competition Video 2024, by SSG Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
