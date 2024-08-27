Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region III Best Warrior Competition Video 2024

    GREENNVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Kentucky National Guard at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, April 16, 2024. This competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by SSG. Jeffrey Reno)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936090
    VIRIN: 240419-Z-JR301-1116
    Filename: DOD_110550381
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: GREENNVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Region III Best Warrior Competition
    Region3BWC2024
    Kentucky National Guard 2024

