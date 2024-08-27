Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Combat Employment makes ACE Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen learn to operate weapons and heavy equipment during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2024. The Airmen learned skills essential for a deployed enviroment, creatingmission capable and prepared Airmen. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll package by SrA Ian Sullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936087
    VIRIN: 240815-F-SO714-2001
    Filename: DOD_110550361
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment makes ACE Airmen, by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Heavy machinery
    Weapons
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download