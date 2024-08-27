Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Human resources Soldiers hone analytics skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.09.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army NATO brought 20 Soldiers from 14 units based in NATO countries to Sembach Kaserne in Germany for three days of human resources training on HR systems and data analytics Sept. 4-6. The participants came from Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and the United States to train on project management automation tools that facilitate data analytics and data visualization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936072
    VIRIN: 240909-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 240909
    Filename: DOD_110550089
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Human resources Soldiers hone analytics skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download