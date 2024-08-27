U.S. Army NATO brought 20 Soldiers from 14 units based in NATO countries to Sembach Kaserne in Germany for three days of human resources training on HR systems and data analytics Sept. 4-6. The participants came from Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and the United States to train on project management automation tools that facilitate data analytics and data visualization.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936072
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|240909
|Filename:
|DOD_110550089
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Human resources Soldiers hone analytics skills
No keywords found.