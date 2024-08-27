Human resources Soldiers hone analytics skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army NATO brought 20 Soldiers from 14 units based in NATO countries to Sembach Kaserne in Germany for three days of human resources training on HR systems and data analytics Sept. 4-6. The participants came from Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and the United States to train on project management automation tools that facilitate data analytics and data visualization.